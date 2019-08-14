|
Edward R. Lohr, 88 of Crystal River passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. He was born March 9, 1931 to Margaret and Emil Lohr in New York, NY. Mr. Lohr was a US Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. He was retired from the manufacturing industry and was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Lohr. He is survived by his loving wife Ann Marie Lohr, daughters; Rhonda Dnistrian and husband Peter, Debra Young and husband Frank, son Randy Lohr and wife Christine, sister Jean Wagner, grandchildren; Joel Dnistrian and wife Barrie, Amanda Vacca and husband William, Monique Bosage and husband Joseph, Nicole Hutchins and husband Chris, Tanya Berman and husband Howard, Brandon Young and wife Jennifer, great grandchildren; Noah, Avery and Wyatt Dnistrian, Parrish, Connely and Channing Bosarge, Christian, Ashlyn and Addison Hutchins, Carly and Jackson Vacca, Annika and Sebastian Berman, Griffin and Colette Young.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019