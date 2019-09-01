|
Mr. Edward Sinka, age 75, of Inverness, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the care of his family and hospice. Edward was born July 31, 1944 in Newark, NJ to John and Jean (Kadi) Sinka. He worked in construction and as a laminator in the cabinetry business. He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam era. Mr. Sinka moved to Inverness from Long Branch, NJ in 1991. Edward was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed watching and feeding birds, woodworking, auto racing, archery, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Mr. Sinka was preceded in death by his parents and sister Louise Sinka. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan A. (Pikowicz) Sinka of Inverness, 2 daughters: Michelle Sinka and Danielle (Jason) Miller and grandson Jason Jr. Brother John Sinka, nieces, and one nephew. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019