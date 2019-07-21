Edward "Ed" Wayne McGray, 83, peacefully passed away on July 14, 2019 at his residence in Lecanto, Florida, surrounded by his family. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 17, 1935 to the late Edward J. and Anna Mae (Kennedy) McGray.

Ed was a metal fabricator for many years and served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman and successfully operated a charter boat out on Lake Michigan in Wisconsin for many years. He loved music and could play the piano by ear, becoming good enough to play professionally.

Ed received a heart transplant in 1990, allowing him to live a full and happy life - "strong like bull" - as he would say. He was always the life of the party and had a great sense of humor – a real people person. He was always there to lend a helping hand and was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family as often as possible.

Those left to cherish Edward's memory include his beloved wife and best friend of 32 years, Kathleen "Kathy" McGray of Lecanto, FL, along with his daughter Lisa McGray of Waukesha, WI, daughter Laura Sawyer (Tim) of East Troy, WI, and his four amazing grandchildren: Michael McCarthy, Kayla Stuht (Casey), Lukas Sawyer, and Miranda Sawyer.

A special thanks for all the love, support and care from friends, his family, the Lord, Vitas Healthcare, and to the Citrus Memorial Hospital emergency room staff – specifically Dr. Scott Grayner and nurse Kaelee Ross for going above and beyond when caring for Ed when he was there.

Edward donated his body to science and, per his wishes, his ashes will be spread over the Gulf of Mexico when it is time.

Arrangements under the care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. A memorial gathering is being planned for the immediate family at a future date.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 21, 2019