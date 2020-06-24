Edwin Bardo, 85 of Homosassa, FL passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was born September 11, 1934 to John and Wanda (Steltman) Bardo in Chicago, IL and came here 16 years ago from there.
Edwin was a retired salesman with Schering-Plough Co. He enjoyed traveling, and especially hiking in the Smoky Mountains. Edwin was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed crossword puzzles and dabbling in the stock market.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara Bardo, his son David Bardo, daughters Cynthia Amerin and Nancy Bardo (Al Zelaya).
Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.