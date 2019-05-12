Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Edwin Chmielewski
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Homosassa, FL
Edwin F. Chmielewski, 87, of Sugarmill Woods, Florida. Passed away on May 3, 2019 at Homein Sugar Mills Woods in the company of his Daughter Sharon Lyke and his friend Olivia Kosling. Ed was born on October 12, 1931 in buffalo, NY to Henry and Helen (Rogacki) Chmielewski. Ed married Christine Jerzewski when they were young, and were together till her passing.
Husband of late Christine (Jerzewski) Chmielewski. He is survived by Son Michael (Nhu)Chmielewski, and Daughter Sharon Lyke. Ed is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren, Sister Christine (James)Isbrandt, Sister-In-Law Dorothy Chimes, and numerous Nieces and Nephews in Buffalo, NY
He was born on Oct. 12, 1931. He graduated from Depew HS and Canisius College. From 1953-1955, he was in the 18th Army Band in Fr. Devens, Mass. He worked at Calspan Corp. (Cornell Aeronautical La) from 1955-1974 in the Weapons Systems and Computer Mathematics Department.
He played tenor sax on the first Polka TV show (Ch. 7) and lead alto sax for several years with the Frank Wojnarowski Orchestra on Ch. 2 Pic-A-Polka TV Show.
He relocated to Marlton, NJ in 1976 to work on the AEGIS Weapons System with RCA/GE in Moorestown, NJ. He retired from GE in 1992 and relocated to Homosassa, FL in 2001 where he joined Sugar Mills Woods Golf Club, the Elks Club, as well as the Knights of Columbus. He was a faithful member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church. He enjoyed playing golf, playing his saxophone, and generally entertaining his numerous friends.
A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Homosassa, FL. Memorial Donations may be made to Vitas Hospice of Citrus County FL. Condolences may be offered at www.WilderFuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019
