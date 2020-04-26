Edwin Muñiz Torres, age 87, recently of Inverness, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 18, 2020, in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to the late Francisco Muñiz and Braulia Torres, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War between 1953 and 1955.Edwin loved to watch and play baseball and spent much of his time socializing with friends and his loving family. He retired as an off-set printer in New York City, where he was a member of the Communications Workers of America.
Edwin perfected the art of moving. Beginning inPuerto Rico, he went to Washington, then a long stint in New York City, a fleeting stay in New Jersey, relaxed for a while in upstate New York,then south to Florida, north to Maryland, south to South Carolina, once more to Florida, back to South Carolina, and now to his final resting place in Bushnell, Florida. He is survived by four children, Carlos, Eddie, Carmen and Edna, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. He will be buried next to his wife, Nilda, at the Florida National Cemetery. Due to the corona virus, no services will be held.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020