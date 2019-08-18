Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen A. Kaplan


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen A. Kaplan Obituary
Eileen A. Kaplan, age 71, Inverness, FL passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Eileen was born in Queens, NY on March 11, 1948 to the late Stephen and Rita (Curtin) Cieslewicz and moved here in 2012 from there. She was employed as a clerk in the Finance Dept for the City of New York for 30 years and earned her Associates Degree in Business Management. Eileen loved Christmas! Her decorating started in early October to celebrate that special season and continued well into the new year. She was an avid buyer on television with the Home Shopping Network and enjoyed watching re-runs of the television production, "Mash". She was of the Catholic Faith.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 36 years, Bruce Kaplan and her brother, Steve Cieslewich and his wife, Gloryann, both of Inverness.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 noon until the procession departs for the church at 2:00 PM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now