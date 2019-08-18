|
|
Eileen A. Kaplan, age 71, Inverness, FL passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Eileen was born in Queens, NY on March 11, 1948 to the late Stephen and Rita (Curtin) Cieslewicz and moved here in 2012 from there. She was employed as a clerk in the Finance Dept for the City of New York for 30 years and earned her Associates Degree in Business Management. Eileen loved Christmas! Her decorating started in early October to celebrate that special season and continued well into the new year. She was an avid buyer on television with the Home Shopping Network and enjoyed watching re-runs of the television production, "Mash". She was of the Catholic Faith.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 36 years, Bruce Kaplan and her brother, Steve Cieslewich and his wife, Gloryann, both of Inverness.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 noon until the procession departs for the church at 2:00 PM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019