Eileen Frances Rowan
Eileen Frances Rowan, 61, of Inglis, FL passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Born in Long Island, NY, she moved to Florida after graduating as a respiratory therapist from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, PA. She loved Florida, the water and the outdoors. She was an Army veteran and an active member of AMVETS, Inglis. She will be fondly remembered by many friends and neighbors. She was an avid reader and loved her many pets.
Eileen was preceded in death by her father, James P. Rowan in July 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Lois Gilbert and her husband, Howard; her brothers, James Rowan and his wife Erin, John Rowan and his wife Angie; her sister, Rose Law as well as her aunts, uncles and nephews who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Animal Shelter, 4030 S Airport Road, Inverness, FL.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. Due to Covid, a private service will be held by the family.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020.
