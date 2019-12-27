Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Marie Martin


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Marie Martin Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Eileen Marie Martin, age 68, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 2:30 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor Matt Andruss officiating. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. She was born October 6, 1951 in Ozone Park, NY, daughter of Robert and Doris Sexton. She died December 18, 2019 in Brooksville, FL. She enjoyed; knitting, crocheting, and jewelry.She was an entrepenure operating several businesses including; real estate, construction, and limousine's. Mrs. Martin was a member of Calvary Chapel in Hernando. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents,and daughter, Nicole Sprague. Survivors include husband, Lawrence Martin of Beverly Hills, FL, sons, Keith and Craig Laidman, daughter, Donna Masi, brother, Mickey Sexton, grandchildren, Skyler Sprague, Mackenzie Sprague, and Peyton Hutson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now