The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Eileen Marie Martin, age 68, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 2:30 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor Matt Andruss officiating. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. She was born October 6, 1951 in Ozone Park, NY, daughter of Robert and Doris Sexton. She died December 18, 2019 in Brooksville, FL. She enjoyed; knitting, crocheting, and jewelry.She was an entrepenure operating several businesses including; real estate, construction, and limousine's. Mrs. Martin was a member of Calvary Chapel in Hernando. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents,and daughter, Nicole Sprague. Survivors include husband, Lawrence Martin of Beverly Hills, FL, sons, Keith and Craig Laidman, daughter, Donna Masi, brother, Mickey Sexton, grandchildren, Skyler Sprague, Mackenzie Sprague, and Peyton Hutson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019