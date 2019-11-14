Eileen May Smith passed away on September 29th 2019 at Citrus memorial hospital in the company of her husband and daughter. Born in May 1929 in Charlotteville, Ontario, Canada to Ernest and Georgina Casselton. She married Wesley Thomas Smith on August 31st 1951. She moved to Florida with her husband and two children Carol Ann and Janet Louise in July of 1960. Her third daughter Jennifer Diane was born in November 1968.
She was preceded in death by her six brothers, Ernest, Whitney, Russell, Patrick, Julian, and Raymond. She was married 68 years. She had six grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, country music, and cooking.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday December 1st at 12 p.m. at Floral Park, 9530 South Parkside avenue, Floral City Florida 34436. We were truly blessed to have her as long as we did.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019