Elaine D. McGuin of Lecanto Florida born on October 18, 1928 in Philadelphia passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a model and former Mrs.Florida in 1969. Modeling was her passion and she loved working in the modeling industry. She also participated in many fashion shows as well in the casting department. She managed and was a judge of Gold Coast Fashion shows for children in South Florida and also worked as a judge in the modeling industry. She was a teacher of etiquette and modeling at Bauder Fashion College of Miami. She also loved painting and was a well known artist. She won many awards for her beautiful works of art. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved doing adventurous things like traveling meeting new people and sharing her life stories with others. Elaine loved spending time with her family and friends and was a loving, kind, caring, giving, person beautiful inside and out.

She is survived by her son, Van Vickery, his wife, Cylinda Vickery, granddaughter, Melissa Vickery son, Daniel Vickery, partner, Russell Kreager, her brother, Charlie Jorgensen, grandson, Art Griffith, his wife, Laura Griffith, Great-grandchildren, Austin Griffith and Ashley Griffith as well as other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Fred McGuin, mother, Mildred Jorgensen, her daughter, Trish Bowen and grandson, Stephen Griffith.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 19, 2019 at 1:00 at Fero

Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens located at 5955 North Lecanto Highway Beverly Hills Florida 34465. Flowers may be sent to Fero Funeral Home or donations may be made to Jesus Is Ministries of Crystal River, www.

jesusis.com. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

