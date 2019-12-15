Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Law Langley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Law Langley, born July 22, 1949, passed away December 4, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Milton Langley, her parents, Joe and Janie Law, and her sister, Josephine Whitton.

Elaine was born in Gainesville, FL and graduated from Citrus High School. Elaine loved quilting, knitting, writing stories, poems and songs. She also loved country music and was the biggest fan of the Bellamy Brothers. She was also a personal friend of their late mother, Frances Bellamy. Elaine was an avid quilter and knitter. She made wall hangings and lap quilts for the Veterans of Citrus County. Elaine was a very strong one-of-a-kind woman who will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Elaine is survived by her two children: her daughters, Jan Parker of Riceville, TN; Amy DeBacco and husband William DeBacco of Crystal River, FL. She had 6 grandchildren: Heather Brown and Husband Tony Brown of North Little Rock, AR; Steven Brooks and Wife Cherie Brooks of Germany; Jessica Lee Harrington-McMullen of Cottonwood, CA; Cheyenne Parker of North Little Rock, AR; John Wassink of Citrus Springs, FL; and Benjamin Wassink of Crystal River, FL. Elaine also had 6 great grandchildren: Neveah, Ryder, Leila, Kalassie, and Annica of Cottonwood, CA; and McKenzie of Germany. She also had 6 sisters and 2 brothers: Beth Owen, Judy Estes, Belita Spafford, Joe Law, Sue Sage, Janet Law, Duane Law and Patti Scott.

