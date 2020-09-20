1/1
Elaine Lillian (Miller) Anderson
1925 - 2020
August 1, 1925 – August 11, 2020
Elaine Lillian Miller Anderson died peacefully on August 11, 2020 at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center in Winter Park, FL. Elaine was born on August 1, 1925 in Warren, PA, the daughter of the late Gustaf and Ellen Lindfors Miller. Her husband, Richard N. Anderson, whom she married in 1959, preceded her in death in 2013. Also, her two sisters, Eleanor M. Shows and Vivian M. Henry are predeceased. Surviving is a son, Richard (Rick) B. Anderson of Sanford, FL, as well as six nieces and nephews.
Elaine retired from a lifetime of professional nursing in 1993. She had worked at Belview Hospital and Lutheran Memorial Hospital in NYC, the State Hospital in North Warren, PA, WCA Hospital in Jamestown, NY, and a private physician's practice in Jamestown, NY. Throughout much of her career, Elaine spent teaching student nurses in training. After retiring, she and husband, Dick, moved from Jamestown, NY to Inverness, FL where they lived for twenty years.
Elaine had been a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, NY, and more recently a member of First Presbyterian Church, Inverness, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity. On-line condolences may be made through www.hooperfuneralhome.com. All service arrangements will be private.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
