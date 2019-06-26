Beloved wife and mother, Eleanor (Ellie) Alpaugh has passed on to greener pastures at age 79. Born in Philadelphia, El was a proud resident of Pine Ridge and a seasonal resident of Cape Breton Nova Scotia.
She is survived by her husband, Lew Alpaugh and by son, Geoffrey, of Raritan, New Jersey, daughter, Amy of Portland, Oregon, and daughter, Elizabeth, of Hillsborough, NJ.
Eleanor's passions were animal protection and Tai Chi which she practiced regularly at The Citrus County YMCA. Friends wishing to remember her vibrant spirit can do so with a contribution in her name to Best Friends Animal Society in Kaneb, Utah. www.bestfriends.org
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 26, 2019