Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Eleanor Johnfauno


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Johnfauno Obituary
Eleanor Marie Johnfauno, age 97, Inverness passed away May 19, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. A native of Peoria, Illinois, she was born on Aug 7, 1921 to the late Leroy and Pearl (Morris) White and moved to Florida in the early 80's. She was a homemaker, enjoyed painting in oils, and taught piano lessons. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Inverness.
Left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are two children, James T. Johnfauno and Doris Sissom, both of Inverness; 8 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Johnfauno in 1975, a son, Richard K. Johnfauno, and her brother and sister, Richard Worth and Elsie Johnson.
She will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home assisted the family with their local arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 21, 2019
