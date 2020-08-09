Eleanor Ruth Joppie, 98, of Inverness passed away August 4, 2020 at Arbor Trail Rehab & Nursing, in Inverness. Eleanor was born in Grand Rapids, MI on October 27, 1921 to the late Dale E. and Letha H. (Branyan) Powers. She came to Citrus County in 1982 from Lansing, MI, where Eleanor was a dispatcher for the Lansing Police Department.

Eleanor was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Inverness and was a very devout person. She and her husband, Maurice, enjoyed playing cards with friends and she enjoyed sewing and knitting. She loved her 2 parrots who would talk to anyone who was around to listen.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: William D. Joppie of Perrinton, MI, and David W. Joppie, of Lansing, MI; 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Maurice in 2004 and her daughter, Ardis in 2006.

Friends may call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness on Sunday, August 9th, from 2-4 PM. Eleanor will be entombed with Maurice at the Deepdale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lansing, MI. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.

