Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Crystal River, FL
Elenore A. "Ellie" Halagera


1924 - 2019
Elenore A. "Ellie" Halagera Obituary
Elenore A. "Ellie" Halagera, 95 of Crystal River, FL passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at her home. She was born January 24, 1924 to William and Anna (Snieder) Urban in Chicago, IL and came to Crystal River with her husband 41 years ago from Chicago. Ellie was an active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and was a past president and parliamentarian of the Alter and Rosary Society. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Halagera and her sisters Blondie Klugevich and Bernice Stegwell. She issurvived by her faithful live in friend and caregiver for 15 years Doreen Downum; her sons: Raymond Halagera and Robert Halagera, and his wife Kathy; brothers: Bill and Larry Urban; grandchildren: Michael Halagera and Nicole Durbin; great grandchildren: Jonathan and Alex Durbin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 AM on Friday October 25th at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River with Father Riczard Stradomski as celebrant. A reception will follow at the Church's Hilgert Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
