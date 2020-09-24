1/1
Elia Iris (Hidalgo) Christensen
1930 - 2020
Elia Iris Hidalgo Christensen, 90, of Lecanto, Florida passed away on September 22, 2020. Elia was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on May 12, 1930 and retired from a long career in civil service as the Director of Affirmative Action for the State of New York. Elia and her late husband, Edward W. Christensen, moved to Homosassa from Albany, New York more than 30 years ago.
A world traveler, lover of creative arts and theater, self-proclaimed 'best' shopper, host or attendee of any social gathering with friends or family, and always one to support the betterment of others and society however she could.
Elia is survived by her sister Zaida Berrios of New Port Richey, sons Edward Christensen (wife Ruth) of Little Silver, New Jersey and Eric Christensen (wife Kris) of Rensselaer, New York; grandchildren: Joshua, Chase, Chad, Jake, Matt, Seth, Ian, Emma, Hannah and Ethan, 8 great grandchildren: Kylie, Dalya, Elizabeth, Madelena, Parker, Elora, Olivia and Tyler, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Marcelino Hidalgo, Maria Hidalgo and sister Hilda Hidalgo.
A Catholic Prayer Service and Celebration Of Life will be held on Sat., Sept. 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida with Fr. Glenn Diaz of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church of Homosassa officiating. Interment will be private at a later date. Since attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who wish may call Wilder Funeral Home for the opportunity to join the live stream recording, by personal invitation by her family.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Vitas Healthcare, Inc., P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. In the memo line of your check, please write "In memory of Elia Iris Hidalgo Christensen".

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
