|
|
ELIAS OLANANI RAMOS (LOOPY)
11/24/43 – 12/20/19
Elias Ramos of Inverness FL, known by friends and family as Loopy, passed away December 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Robin Ramos, son Ocean Ramos, sisters Jeanette Kinaka and Virginia Babinau, grandchildren Tiq, Dezi and Kiera Ramos, and many extended family and friends who loved him dearly. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Louisa and Ray, his sister Patricia Eleonor King, brother Robert Ramos - and most recently his son Sean Elias Ramos (4/7/19).
Loopy was originally from the Philippines but moved to Hawaii as a small child where he grew up. At the age of 18 he took a job on a ship from Hawaii which led to his career as a lifetime Merchant Marine. Early in his career he sailed for NOAH through University of Miami oceanographic research which landed him in South Florida where he met his wife of 35 years, Robin.
Through his work he led a very adventurous life sailing to all parts of the world. He loved the ocean and loved telling stories about being at Sea and about people and places he encountered. He did not have a formal maritime education, but through his incredible work ethic he achieved becoming a Maritime Officer by taking courses and studying hard to pass the required exams with the Coast Guard. His peers, employees and superiors all respected Loopy and loved working with him, and many became lifetime friends.
Loopy embraced his family and was a devoted husband and father to his two sons. He raised Sean, who was inflicted with a physical birth defect, with such a deep devotion that Sean never for an instant doubted how proud his father was of him and never felt as if he were different than any other child in his father's eyes.
He was well grounded in his genuine acceptance of all people from all walks of life. He collected friends easily as people were instantly comfortable around him. Everyone knew him as a kind and gentle soul who remitted warmth and kindness. He smiled a lot when he was with friends and family, made every occasion a good time, and only saw the good in other people.
Besides work and loved ones, his greatest passion was his Harley Davidson.Loopy loved everything having to do with martial arts, listened to country music and was very talented in creating things with ropework and knots. He was very adamant about recycling to protect the earth!
Loopy's memory leaves a warm feeling and many smiles for those that know him who will remember him most for his sincere kindness, being the life of the party and as a man of exceptional character.
Services to celebrate Loopy will be held at
11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, 3075 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450 with Reverend Kevin Ballard officiating.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019