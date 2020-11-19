Eliberto "Eli" De Anda age 66 of Pine Ridge, Florida passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1953 in Cotulla, TX to Jose De Anda and Guadalupe Ruiz De Anda. The De Anda Family moved to Bensenville, Illinois shortly after Eli was born. This is where he spent his childhood and teen years before meeting the love of his life, Vicky Roman, at the age of 22. Eli and Vicky were wed on December 27, 1980. They had two beautiful Daughters Leslie and Nicole before moving to Citrus Springs, FL in 1991.

Eli lived his life by always putting Faith and Family first and set these values as the foundation in his home. The way their Family lived, laughed and loved together inspired others to live in a similar manner. To know Eli was to love him. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met and found ways to truly connect, whether it was through a mutual love for the Cubs or sports in general, story-telling, humor, creative arts, culture or a Tequila or two.

As a Husband, Eli offered endless love and excitement. He and Vicky spent their early days traveling the world on cruises and frequented the Disco where their love first began. With bellbottoms, dark shades and platform shoes, Eli won Vicky's heart and walked beside her for 45 beautiful years. In each other, they found their perfect match and together they conquered all.

Eli's greatest joy was being a Father and Papa to his Grandkids. He was his kids biggest fan, friend, protector and confidante. He could be seen front row at every game, recital and event. His constant support and encouragement continued into his Daughters adulthood. Eli acted as an ambassador for each of them as they developed themselves professionally; always finding a way to contribute to their success. He was their first call to share in any celebration, their calm through every storm, always reminding them that "This too shall pass" and their Mr. fix it mastermind.

As a Son and a Brother, Eli, the second oldest of five siblings was often called upon for his calm demeanor, perspective and positivity. He was admired and adored by his siblings for his unique character and for always being effortlessly cool. His Nieces and Nephews could always count on him as he remained interested and invested in each of their lives.

Eli had a deep love and passion for music. He spent many years as the lead singer and conga player in a band called Sounds of Dark. Together they won battle of the bands for many years before being defeated by none other than the Jackson 5. There was seldom an event where Eli did not have a mic in his hand. He believed music was the Universal Language; it was to be felt and not just heard. His spirit lives on in the countless songs that he is remembered for performing.

Eli's career was spent in operations and human resource management. He was a hands-on leader who devoted his time to building relationships with those around him. With an open mind and heart, he recognized the potential in people and celebrated them for their strengths. Eli's work ethic was unmatched and he was consistently recognized for his ability to demonstrate interpersonal skills at all levels.

A simple kind of man, Eli believed it was the little things in life that brought lasting joy; a smile and some humor on a tough day, a blooming flower, a beautiful butterfly, a handwritten note, a call just to say how was your day or a text to make sure you made it home safely. These are amongst the many things his loved ones will miss about him most. He always reminded them to never let life get in the way of living and to stay focused on the important things. In honor of Eli, his Family leaves you with words he often left them with - Embrace each day for what it is; a gift to share and enjoy with those you love. Cherish the simple things in life. Those things that a price cannot be placed on. Live, laugh, love and never lose Faith in God." May the legacy Eli left behind live on.

Eli was preceded in death by his beloved Mother, Lupe. Eli is survived by his loving Wife Vicky; Daughters Leslie of Citrus Springs, Florida and Nicole of Tampa, Florida; Grandchildren, Isaiah and Julisa; Father, Jose of Lytle, Texas; Brothers Joe H. (Laura) of Wayne, Illinois, Eduardo (Claudia) of Geneva, Illinois, Efrain (Esther Ramos) of Lytle, Texas, Sister, Yolanda (Daniel Kaiser) of Bartlett, Illinois; several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles and a host of long-time friends.

Please join us in celebrating Eli's life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, 5430 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 33461. Visitation will be open to the public from 4pm-6pm. Service will begin with Pastor Mike Hurn at 6pm.

Face masks will be mandatory. Services will be live-streamed through the Brown Funeral Home Facebook page.

