Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Smith, age 67, Hernando, FL passed away suddenly at home on July 16, 2019. "Liz" was born in Suffern, New York on September 2, 1951 to the late Thomas and Christina (Flanagan) Gormley and came to Florida in 1975 from Saddle River, NJ. Her passion was her family and raising the children, spending as much time with them as possible.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Robert H. Smith; 4 children: Tommy Smith and Nikki, B.J. Smith and Angie, Richie Smith and Claudette, all of Hernando, FL, and Christie Smith, Inverness, FL; 4 stepchildren: Jimmie Smith and Vicki, Citrus Springs, FL, Bobby Smith, Vero Beach, FL, Jamie Smith , Hernando, FL, and Kristy White Key, Kissimmee, FL; 1 sister, Eileen Edwards , New York State; 10 grandchildren, many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, there are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Halee Benson in June, 2000.

There is a Celebration of Life Service scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Maddox of the Providence Baptist Church of Bushnell, FL officiating. Interment will follow at a late date in Florida National Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 PM until the hour of service.

