Elizabeth Irene Holland, 93, of Lecanto, FL, formerly of Barre, VT, passed away on March 17, 2020 in Crystal River, FL. She was born November 7, 1926 in St. Albans, VT, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Benoit.
Irene was a member St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. She was a woman of strong faith who loved God, family, and friends. Her life was an example of faith, love, and devotion.
Irene loved to garden. She spent many hours working in her flowerbeds or tending her tomatoes. Irene liked to visit with friends and play cards and she especially enjoyed winning. She liked to start each day with a cup of tea and read the Chronicle from cover to cover and she would end each day with a glass of red wine. Irene cherished her large family and enjoyed spending time with them. She would travel during the summer to visit, and always looked forward to her favorite Maine lobster rolls.
Irene was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Irene is survived by four sons, John (Irene) Holland of Phoenix, AZ, Thomas (Helen) Holland of Venice, FL, Timothy ( Catherine) Holland of Barre, VT, and Daniel (Cheyenne) Holland of Barre, VT; four daughters, Mary Anne (Bryan) Millay of Southampton, MA, Theresa Holland of Lecanto, FL, Patricia (Sean) Geraghty of Milton, VT, Kathleen (Michael) Ducharme of Williamstown, VT; a brother, John Benoit of Auburndale, MA; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Holland; and her sisters, Evelyn Spahalic and Leona Stout.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be this summer at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, VT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Irene's memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or Citrus County Blessings PO Box 82, Lecanto, Fl 34460
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020