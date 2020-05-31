Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Welch, 88, passed away Feb 23, at home in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by family. Betty lived in Homosassa with husband Bill Welch from 1988 until his death in 2000. She continued to live in Sugarmill Woods on and off until 2013 when she moved permanently to Arizona to be with family.
Betty and Bill moved to Homosassa from Parkersburg, WV after he retired in 1988 and built a home in Sugarmill Woods where they loved being a part of the community. She was a former president of the Sugarmill Woods Women's Club, worked tirelessly within the First Presbyterian Church of Crystal River and was a vital part of a variety of other organizations for many years.
Betty was an avid world traveler and enjoyed writing about and sharing her experiences with countless groups and fellow adventurers. Writing was another passion and her children's books, The Adventures of Peter Pop-Up, among others, are fondly remembered and cherished by those who read them.
When her children were young, she would often visit their schools and read her stories to the students, inspiring many of them to take up writing. One such student credits Betty for her passion to continue her studies and became a dean of a college in Ohio. Betty often told her children if they could help or inspire just one person to live a better life, then they would have led a life worthwhile.
Whenever Betty saw a need, she did her best to fill it; organizing Scout Troops in Ohio, teaching travel in West Virginia, giving support to transplanted Americans in both Holland and Belgium, and fundraising for worthy groups like The Heifer Project, the American Literacy Foundation, The Audubon Society and the numerous churches where she and Bill were members.
Betty never met a stranger and touched countless lives worldwide, living on in the hearts and memories of all who knew her. Betty, along with husband Bill, became a role model for hundreds of young men and women who were part of their scouting programs or classes. Never one to back down from a challenge, she became a vital force in whatever community she was living. Betty very much believed that anyone could accomplish their dreams through hard work, determination and compassion.
She was a devoted and loving mother, grandma, wife, daughter, sister and cousin.
Betty is survived by her children; Wendy Welch, Tucson AZ, Linda Welch, Tucson AZ, Richard (wife Blanca) Welch, Windsor Mill, MD; grandchildren, Katie Welch, Wheeling WV and Dave Welch, Parkersburg, WV; sister, Connie Brown, Tucson AZ; cousin David (wife Joann) Muse, and a host of other family and friends whom she loved dearly.
She is to be interred at The Fountains of Homosassa next to her husband. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.