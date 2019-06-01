Elizabeth Mitchell Bishop of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Betty as she was known by her family and friends was born in Malone, NY on July 25, 1922. She graduated from Potsdam State Teachers College and and met her husband Harvey,while teaching in Monticello, NY. Harvey and Betty, along with their four young daughters relocated to Florida in 1958 for Harvey's business and where Betty taught school for 15 years. She and Harvey retired to Citrus County and enjoyed many years traveling the US. Her passion was her family and friends and she devoted many hours volunteering for the VA, VFW, and Neighbor Hood Watch.
She is predeceased by her husband Harvey of 51 years, her daughter Joanne,and son Dicky. She is survived by her loving daughters, MaryAnn (Chet), Kathy (Dick), Linda, and Teresa,grandson Rick (Lori), great granddaughter Raquel, brother Tony, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Church Without Walls in Lecanto on Saturday at 3 pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, www.BarbaraBush.org.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 1, 2019