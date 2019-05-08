Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
For more information about
Elizabeth Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smith


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smith Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smith, 83, of Homosassa, passed away on Wed., May 1, 2019 at her home. A native of Bronx, NY, she was born Nov. 11, 1935 to Albert and Lillian (Forbes) Eisel. Betty, as she was known to many, was a retired missionary administrator for Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers of Ossining, NY and moved to Homosassa from New Port Richey in 2004. During her life, she had also lived in Cortland Manor, NY and Cape Cod, MA. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a child, Robert James Smith, in 2010. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert E. Smith, Homosassa; son Douglas Smith, Hudson, FL; daughters Patricia Trejos, Hudson, FL; Donna Bassignani (husband Harold), Cool Spring, NY and Audra Ogden (husband Roy), New York; brother Albert Eisel (wife Isabel), Torrance, CA and sister Joyce Dieppa, Lynchburg, VA; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Betty's memory to Vitas Healthcare, Lecanto, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, FL will be announced soon at www.wilderfuneral.com Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now