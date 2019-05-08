Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smith, 83, of Homosassa, passed away on Wed., May 1, 2019 at her home. A native of Bronx, NY, she was born Nov. 11, 1935 to Albert and Lillian (Forbes) Eisel. Betty, as she was known to many, was a retired missionary administrator for Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers of Ossining, NY and moved to Homosassa from New Port Richey in 2004. During her life, she had also lived in Cortland Manor, NY and Cape Cod, MA. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a child, Robert James Smith, in 2010. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert E. Smith, Homosassa; son Douglas Smith, Hudson, FL; daughters Patricia Trejos, Hudson, FL; Donna Bassignani (husband Harold), Cool Spring, NY and Audra Ogden (husband Roy), New York; brother Albert Eisel (wife Isabel), Torrance, CA and sister Joyce Dieppa, Lynchburg, VA; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Betty's memory to Vitas Healthcare, Lecanto, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, FL will be announced soon at www.wilderfuneral.com Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.