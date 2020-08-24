lizabeth "Betty" Carlson McGivern-a teacher to hundreds, inspiration to many and friend to all-passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 surrounded by the in-person and virtual presence of her loving and cherished family.

Betty was the youngest of four children born to Walter and Mable Carlson in Torrington, Connecticut. She received her teaching degree from Western Connecticut State University, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Edward McGivern. Together, they raised three daughters and built careers in education where Betty or "Peep" as her husband affectionately called her, spent 35+ years as a devoted teacher working at the Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy in Stamford, CT.

Betty will forever be remembered for her infectious smile, compassion and adventurous spirit that took her down roads all over the world both independently and with family and friends by her side. She was an avid tennis player and follower of the professional sport. During her peak retirement years in Beverly Hills, FL., she played up to ten times a week and there was no player that could ever match her spunky and glitzy style. She always said, "when you look good, you feel good." When not on the court, Betty was very active in her community serving as a volunteer at Brentwood Nursing Home and as a member of numerous clubs and churches, which was a true testament to her character, spirituality and passion for giving back.

Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her children Elizabeth "Liza" McGivern, Sarah Gladstone (David Gladstone) and Julie Swan (David Swan); her six grandchildren Alexandria (Roman) Williams, Jennifer (Gladstone) DeVarney, Dakota Roman, Dillon, James and Ruby Swan. She will be missed beyond measure, yet as she always reminded us, it's never goodbye, it's so-long until we meet again. Until then, know that we love you, love you, love you.

Betty's family wishes to thank the staff at Rosecastle of Citrus for their unwavering and compassionate care including all of the virtual family coordination during the pandemic. A small service will be held in due time.

