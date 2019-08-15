|
|
Elizabeth Brooks Osmond, age 66, Inverness, FL passed away at her home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Liz was born in Boston, MA on March 26, 1953 to Donald and Constance Osmond and moved to Citrus County from Hernando County in 1980.
Liz received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of South Florida and her Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree (JD) from Stetson University Law School. She worked as a newspaper reporter for the Brooksville Sun Journal, the Citrus County Chronicle and the St. Pete Times. She was a schoolteacher in Citrus County and primarily taught gifted children in the community. As an attorney she worked for both the Offices of the State Attorney and the Public Defender.
Elizabeth volunteered at the local domestic violence shelter and regularly attended mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She adored animals and always had at least one dog. She loved her family, spending time with her grandchildren, any and all sports, orchids, Christmas, and fishing. Her ashes will be spread at one of her favorite fishing spots. Liz was a kind heart who helped many people in our community and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Connor Mulligan and his wife, Nicole of Floral City, Fl and Christopher Mulligan and his wife, Gabrielle of Weeki Wachee, FL; two sisters, Karen Gaffney and Deborah Frankel, both of Inverness; her mother, Constance Gracy of Inverness; and four grandchildren, Ailey, Emmet, Maya, and Colin Mulligan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on August 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Following the mass, a Celebration of Life will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM in the old Courtroom of the Citrus County Courthouse.
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to the Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) at 1100 Turner Camp Rd. Inverness, FL 34450. Arrangements under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019