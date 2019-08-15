Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
the old Courtroom of the Citrus County Courthouse
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Osmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Osmond


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Osmond Obituary
Elizabeth Brooks Osmond, age 66, Inverness, FL passed away at her home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Liz was born in Boston, MA on March 26, 1953 to Donald and Constance Osmond and moved to Citrus County from Hernando County in 1980.
Liz received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of South Florida and her Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree (JD) from Stetson University Law School. She worked as a newspaper reporter for the Brooksville Sun Journal, the Citrus County Chronicle and the St. Pete Times. She was a schoolteacher in Citrus County and primarily taught gifted children in the community. As an attorney she worked for both the Offices of the State Attorney and the Public Defender.
Elizabeth volunteered at the local domestic violence shelter and regularly attended mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She adored animals and always had at least one dog. She loved her family, spending time with her grandchildren, any and all sports, orchids, Christmas, and fishing. Her ashes will be spread at one of her favorite fishing spots. Liz was a kind heart who helped many people in our community and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Connor Mulligan and his wife, Nicole of Floral City, Fl and Christopher Mulligan and his wife, Gabrielle of Weeki Wachee, FL; two sisters, Karen Gaffney and Deborah Frankel, both of Inverness; her mother, Constance Gracy of Inverness; and four grandchildren, Ailey, Emmet, Maya, and Colin Mulligan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on August 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Following the mass, a Celebration of Life will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM in the old Courtroom of the Citrus County Courthouse.
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to the Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) at 1100 Turner Camp Rd. Inverness, FL 34450. Arrangements under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now