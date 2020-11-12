1/
Elizabeth W. Stacklin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth W. Stacklin, 84, of Inglis, FL passed away November 7, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1936 to Joseph and Nona Williams in Tifton, GA.
Throughout her life she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Jacksonville, FL and spent the majority of her retirement volunteering at Severn Rivers Regional Medical Center in Crystal River, FL.
She logged over 55,000 hours from 2001-2017 and during that time she was elected the West Central District Director on the AFHAV Board of Directors as well as President of the Nature Coast Volunteer Group.
Elizabeth loved painting, gardening and cooking. She took great joy not only in volunteering but providing needed equipment for the hospital such as wheel chairs and comfort items like daily newspapers for hospital patients, all with the proceeds from the volunteer gift shop.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Stacklin and brothers Don & Joe Williams. She is survived by her daughter Linda Avery.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved