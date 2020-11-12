Elizabeth W. Stacklin, 84, of Inglis, FL passed away November 7, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1936 to Joseph and Nona Williams in Tifton, GA.

Throughout her life she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Jacksonville, FL and spent the majority of her retirement volunteering at Severn Rivers Regional Medical Center in Crystal River, FL.

She logged over 55,000 hours from 2001-2017 and during that time she was elected the West Central District Director on the AFHAV Board of Directors as well as President of the Nature Coast Volunteer Group.

Elizabeth loved painting, gardening and cooking. She took great joy not only in volunteering but providing needed equipment for the hospital such as wheel chairs and comfort items like daily newspapers for hospital patients, all with the proceeds from the volunteer gift shop.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Stacklin and brothers Don & Joe Williams. She is survived by her daughter Linda Avery.

Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

