Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Williams, 81, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Big Ben Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. following and extend illness. She was the daughter of the late Harry Walton and Ellen Barnes Stewart. She had made Jasper her home since 1991 after moving here from St. Petersburgh, FL; she was a member of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution). She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and traveling seeing thirty of the fifty states.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years William H. Williams, Jasper, FL; one daughter Kathleen Haus, Tallahassee, FL; one son Gregory Morrison (Patricia) Jasper, FL; one sister Lynn Carlson (Roger) Chiefland, FL; and one brother Walton Stewart (Linda) Hawaii. Four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren also survive.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019