Elizabeth "Betty" Zimba, age 84, of Homosassa, FL. passed away April 21, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1934 in Bronx, NY. Betty graduated from St. Michael's Academy where she completed her High School Diploma. She then went on to business school and had a career as a secretary at Syracuse University in the Chemistry Department from which she retired in 1998. Betty married Carl G. Zimba on Feb. 2, 1957 in Flushing, NY. The two of them later relocated to Homosassa, FL. in 2002. She was a spouse member of the Elks Club and enjoyed knitting, going on cruises, and spending summers in Brennan Beach, Pulaski, NY. Betty was also a huge Syracuse Orange fan and attended many of their ball games.
Betty is survived by her husband Carl G. Zimba; 6 children, Carl Jr., Arnold, David (Patty), Stephen (Michelle), Karen (Mike), and Beth (Dave); as well as 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Betty's honor to the .
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019