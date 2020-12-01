Ellen Ann Jones, 78, formerly of Citrus Springs, Florida, Cary, Illinois, and Belpre, Kansas, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Citrus Springs, Florida. Ellen was born at St. Anthony's Hospital in Dodge City, Kansas and was the youngest of two children. After graduating from high school, she attended Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ellen founded the Ellen Ann Jones School of Dance in 1970 and inspired a generation of professional dancers with her passion for ballet and all forms of dance. Also of note was her enthusiasm for gardening, playing cards, visiting with friends, and anything to do with water, including both swimming and boating. Quite often she would regale us with tales of the Kansas Farm that painted a picture of days gone by. Ellen was an amazing woman who loved life and was a bright spot for those who knew her. She has shared with us her last "toodle-loo".Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elva Breitenbach; husband, Everett Jones; son, Kamren Jones: step son, David Jones, and brother, Garman Breitenbach. Ellen is survived by her second husband, Alfred Jones; three children, Nina Schenck (Jones), Emrick Jones and Ghita Jones. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Travis, Collin, Kaylee, Riley, Jacob, Rhiana, Cyrus, Kyala, and Lazrin and great grandchildren, Hollis, Kayden, Kaesi, Jayden, Grayson, Emma, Keegan, Nikolas and Natalia. Also survived by step daughters, Monica Blum and Carol Dulceak, 4 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Old World Restaurant 8370 S. Florida Ave, Floral City, Florida. The Jones family would like to extend our gratitude to Friends for Life and the Hand and Foot card players of Citrus Springs Community Center for the cherished gatherings and friendships.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ellen's name to:The CHARGE Syndrome FoundationChecks can be sent to: 318 Half Day Rd., #305, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089Ryan's BridgeMail Checks to: P.O. Box 2444 Davidson, NC 28036