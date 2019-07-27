Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Eloise G. McClain


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Eloise G. McClain Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Eloise G. McClain, age 93 years, of Inverness, will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. David Lucas officiating. Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast, Vitas Hospice, PO Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464.
Friends may call from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born August 24, 1925 in Titusville, FL to Benjamin and Goldie (Taylor) Gardner and came to Inverness in 2003 from Kissimmee, FL.
Mrs. McClain passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. She was a retired legal secretary; a member of Ft. Cooper Baptist Church, Inverness; and a National Park Volunteer at Rocky Mountain National Park. Mrs. McClain enjoyed reading, going to church, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Mack A. McClain (November 22, 2003).
Surviving are her son: Mike (Kimberly) McClain, Inverness; a Brother: Benjamin Franklin (Lois) Gardner Jr., Michigan; a Sister: Florence Spagnuolo, North Carolina; 2 Granddaughters: Christy (Heath) Schaffer; Mary Elizabeth (John) Truesdale; 7 Great Grandchildren and a Great Great Grandson.
Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now