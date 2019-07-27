|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Eloise G. McClain, age 93 years, of Inverness, will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. David Lucas officiating. Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast, Vitas Hospice, PO Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464.
Friends may call from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born August 24, 1925 in Titusville, FL to Benjamin and Goldie (Taylor) Gardner and came to Inverness in 2003 from Kissimmee, FL.
Mrs. McClain passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. She was a retired legal secretary; a member of Ft. Cooper Baptist Church, Inverness; and a National Park Volunteer at Rocky Mountain National Park. Mrs. McClain enjoyed reading, going to church, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Mack A. McClain (November 22, 2003).
Surviving are her son: Mike (Kimberly) McClain, Inverness; a Brother: Benjamin Franklin (Lois) Gardner Jr., Michigan; a Sister: Florence Spagnuolo, North Carolina; 2 Granddaughters: Christy (Heath) Schaffer; Mary Elizabeth (John) Truesdale; 7 Great Grandchildren and a Great Great Grandson.
Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019