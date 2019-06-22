Elsie "Louise" Hayes, 88, of Homosassa, FL died Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River, FL.

Louise was born December 8th, 1930 in Alcoa, TN. She was the daughter of the late Luther Howard Carroll and Nancy Shelton Carroll. Mrs. Hayes worked as the bookkeeper for the F. W. Woolworth Company in Fort Pierce, FL or 30 years and retired in 1990. She retired to Ivey, GA from Fort Pierce, and came to Homosassa nine years ago. Louise enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and her pets.

Louise was preceded in death by George, her husband of 58 years, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by sons Ralph L. Hayes (Laura) of Homosassa, and George H. Hayes (Mary Ann) of Chiefland, FL, grandchildren; Michael Hayes, Daniel Hayes of Citrus County, Jacob Hayes of Orlando, and Brandi Maggard (Jason) of Virginia, and great grandsons, Damian and Jonah Hayes.

Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

A private remembrance will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a future date. Memorials may be made to Seven Rivers Christian School, 4221 West Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 22, 2019