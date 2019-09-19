|
|
Elsie Makuch, 97, of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away on August 30, 2019 in Lecanto, Florida. She was born on September 18, 1921 in Hampton, Connecticut, daughter of Martin and Louise Van Durr.
Mrs. Makuch was the Executive Assistant to Mr. E. Bartlett Barnes, owner and CEO of the Bristol Press newspaper in Bristol, CT. She moved to Beverly Hills, FL in 1981 from Bristol, CT. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, FL. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Stephen J. Makuch in 1979. Elsie was a wonderful wife to her husband, and they enjoyed life fully together.
She is survived by two sons, John Makuch and his wife Sally of Palmyra, PA; and Robert Makuch and his wife Jin of Westport, CT; and four grandchildren. Elsie was a loving and supportive mother to her two children. As an avid reader herself, Elsie encouraged John and Robert to enjoy learning. She taught them important values of appreciating family and friends, and how to live a life of giving to others unconditionally.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hernando, FL. Pastor Dennis Koch will preside. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. She will also have a Lutheran religious service performed at West Ceremony in Bristol, CT, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Stephen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity Citrus County Florida or at www.habitat.org/donate.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019