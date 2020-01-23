Emil Paul Lupu, Jr. of Inverness, FL passed away at Life Care Center of Lecanto on January 20, 2020 at the age of 84. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Funeral Service Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 PM from Hooper Funeral Home in Inverness. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020