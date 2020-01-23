Emil Paul Lupu Jr.

Emil Paul Lupu, Jr. of Inverness, FL passed away at Life Care Center of Lecanto on January 20, 2020 at the age of 84. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Funeral Service Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 PM from Hooper Funeral Home in Inverness. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
