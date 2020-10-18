Emilio Velez, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the age of 80.
Emilio is survived by his wife; Maria Velez; his daughters, Mary, Margie and Daisy; his ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Emilio was born in Anasco, Puerto Rico on March 19, 1940 to the late Thomas and Alpina Velez. Emilio met his wife Maria in Anasco, Puerto Rico and they married on February 11, 1961. He and his wife Maria raised their daughters and grandchildren in the Bronx then relocated to Beverly Hills, FL in 2006
Emilio was a hard worker, a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved to go fishing with his grandsons and had the greatest green thumb ever as told by others. He was always joking and had a smile on his face when surrounded by family, friends and all who knew him. He will be missed and always in our hearts.
