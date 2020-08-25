Emma A. Mast

1937-2020

Emma A. Mast passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Aug 19. Born May 13, 1937 to Abe and Fannie Weaver from Geauga County, Ohio. Her husband of 63 years, Allen, preceded her in death by 12 days. Their youngest son Phillip R. Mast also preceded them in death. Emma is survived by her brother Abe (Alta) Weaver of Chardon, Ohio. The other 6 surviving children are: Marie (David) Dingle, Allen (Brenda) Mast, Paul (Donna) Mast, Becky (Mike) Sanor, Jeff (Marcey) Mast, Judy (Bill) Webb. Allen and Emma have 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

Emma retired from her small cleaning business in 1991. They moved from Middlefield, OH to Citrus County, FL in 1991. Her lifelong interests were singing, gardening, cooking, and traveling. Emma loved being with her immediate and extended family, she also loved being with her church family at FBC Dunnellon.

Emma was always active in serving God at church through teaching Junior Church, Teaching After School Bible Club, Sunday School Teacher, AWANA Leader, singing in Choir and the praise team, and serving the Lord through any opportunity. Emma loved reading her Bible, and was a true prayer warrior. Her great love for God, and a heart to love and serve people, showed in her everyday life.

Arrangements are being made through Fero Funeral Home.

