Enid Fay Flynn, 87 of Crystal River, FL passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. She was born Friday April 8, 1932 to John and Inez (Harris) Richards in Iron Mountain, MI and she came here

37 years ago from St. Petersburg, FL. Mrs. Flynn was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church and served in the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) organization. She was a member and supporter of the Key Training Center and the Special Olympics.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Irvine Flynn who passed away in 1999. She is survived by her son Kevin John Flynn of Crystal River, daughters; Kathleen Rodriguez (Louis) of Victoria, TX, Kelly Keefer (John) of Round Rock, TX and Susan Morrison of Canton, GA, a sister Mrs. Loris Richards Carlson of Iron Mountain, MI, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday June 13th at St. Anne Episcopal Church, 9870 W Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, FL 34429. For more information, please contact Strickland Funeral Home and crematory of Crystal River, FL.

