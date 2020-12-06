Eric Wayne Harmon, beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, father, fiancé and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born in Camden, New Jersey to George Boardman Harmon and Marilyn Patricia Harmon and grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
Eric was a good and faithful servant of the Lord. He was a "people person" from an early age and would converse with anyone about almost anything. As a young boy, he was coached by his father in baseball but as a teenager, he was drawn to martial arts.
Years of dedicated practice resulted in him achieving the rank of a 5th degree black belt status, and for a period of time, ownership of a dojo in which he shared his love of karate with his students. Eric was proud to have earned and held the title of Sensei.
Eric thoroughly enjoyed teaching and the word "can't" was banned from his dojo and his life and the phrase "I'm not yet able to" was promoted. For Eric, his passion for martial arts was a lifestyle, with principles he lived by and shared with everyone.
None knew this more than his beloved Marianne. Even though they found each other late in life, their devotion to one another was evident in all aspects of the life they shared together.
Through his adult life, Eric worked as a manager in a variety of restaurants, both fast food and standard. He also became the food services director for many of the facilities in the Florida correctional system.
For the past 7 years, he worked as a Serv Safe Proctor & Instructor and traveled the state teaching classes. If anyone talked to him about food, he would tell them everything relating to food services from the best spices to use for specific foods, to the correct temperature to wash serving dishes.
Eric understood the importance of family. He will be missed by his mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Robert Darnell, brothers Glenn Harmon(Cheryl) and Mark Harmon (Marina) and sister Sharon Harmon, and cousin/sister Pamela Kobett (Mike), the love of his life and fiance Marianne Harnig, and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces/nephews.
He is also survived by 2 stepbrothers, Robert "Bobby" Darnell (Bibi), Brian Darnell (Kelly), and stepsister Dawn Zimmerman (Ed). Eric was predeceased by his father, George Boardman Harmon, and sister, Tamara Lynne Harmon-Bedenbaugh.
