Erik Daniel Raynor, age 47, of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on July 23, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Erik was born in Southampton, NY on September 30, 1971 to Frank Overton Raynor, Jr. and Beverly Jane (Mack) Raynor. He came to Citrus County in 1988 from Hampton Bays, NY. Erik taught school at Central Ridge Elementary School and attended Methodist churches in Florida and New York.
He graduated from Citrus High School (1989) and received his Bachelor's Degree in education from the University of Central Florida in 1993. His passion was fishing and enjoyed watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was very outgoing and his quick wit made others laugh.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Crystal Lynn Raynor; his parents: Frank "Bud" and Beverly Raynor; 2 children: Christian Raynor and Joshua Raynor, both of Crystal River, FL; stepdaughter, Madison Behrend, of Crystal River; his brother, Dr. David Bryan Raynor and his wife, Theresa, Inverness; and his aunt, Marion Burns, West Islip, New York.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Inverness with The Rev. Dr. Donald Pratt officiating. Cremation care with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Erik's memory are being received by the American Kidney Fund. Please visit kidneyfund.org for donation information.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from July 29 to July 30, 2019