Erma Ann Adams, resident of Cedar Creek in Crystal River, Florida passed away peacefully at the age of 99.
She was born in Canton, Ohio on September 28, 1920 and is survived by a loving family which includes two sons, John and Jim as well as five grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She was a dedicated mother and wife and always maintained close contact with her family. She dedicated her life unselfishly helping family and friends to find happiness and meaning in their lives.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019