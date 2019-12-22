|
|
Erna Louise Stanton, 81, of Crystal River, Florida passed away December 6, 2019. She was born July 2, 1938 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Walter and Rita Culpepper.
A true Georgia Peach, she touched everyone she met and easily made friends with all that shared her life. An avid Bridge player, she belonged to many groups and all the gals looked forward to the pictures and stories of her children, grandchildren, and her precious great grandchildren enjoying many days at Disney World.
Mrs. Stanton was an integral part of the Realtors Association of Citrus County starting there in 1979 and becoming the Executive Officer in 1983 upon retiring in 2005 and then joining her husband in their family business. Friends will remember great times at their home with lots of good food and laughter. She enjoyed fishing with her husband Buddy and starting scalloping season on her birthday each year.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Young Morris Stanton, Jr "Buddy", two sons, Johnny and Scott, and son in law Patrick Capella.
Mrs. Stanton is survived by two children, Karyn Capella and Matthew McCraine, step son Wes Stanton, 6 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A Life very well lived and she will be missed by all. A Celebration of her life will take place January 4th 2020 2:00pm at the Citrus County Board of Realtors 714 South Scarboro Avenue Lecanto, Florida 34461.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019