Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erna (Fink) Wilcox. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:30 PM Florida National Cemetery Bushnell , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Erna Fink Wilcox

After 93 years of adventure, Erna Fink Wilcox of Inglis, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 23, 2020.

Erna was born on April 25, 1926, in Nurnberg, Germany to Johann Wolfgang and Karoline Webel Fink. Erna was their first and only child.

Erna grew-up in a war-ravaged country, surrounded by suffering, destruction, and death. Her childhood home was bombed twice. It's a miracle that Erna and her parents survived.

At the end of World War II, nineteen-year-old Erna graduated from secretarial school and began working as a secretary for the American Red Cross in Germany.

Erna embarked on her first adventure when she boarded a plane to America, leaving her parents and all she knew behind.

Erna landed in Monterey, California, where she met a handsome young sailor named Loran Albert Wilcox. It was love at first sight. Erna and Loran soon married, and together they raised four children.

Erna loved being a Navy wife. During her husband's 27 years of service, Erna and her family lived in Monterey, California, New London, Connecticut, Norfolk, New Hampshire, Gainesville, Florida, Honolulu, Hawaii, Huntington Beach, California, San Diego, California, back to Hawaii, then Washington, New York, Japan, and Key West.

After her husband retired from the Navy, Erna and her husband moved to Inglis, Florida. Erna earned her realtor's license and worked as a real estate manager for Island Realty.

In retirement, Erna and her husband traveled across North America in a motorhome. They have visited every national park but one. With all of their travels, Erna said that her husband was her home.

Erna was a fascinating woman with a tremendous sense of humor. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She played the mandolin. She liked to bowl and play bridge. She made jewelry and stained glass. She also enjoyed investing. She went to the library every day to read the Wall Street Journal and track her stocks.

Erna stressed the importance of an education, and was proud to watch her four children, eight grandchildren, and oldest great grandson graduate from college.

Erna lived a life that was full of love and adventure. Her passing leaves a big hole in the lives of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly.

Survivors include her husband; son Robert and wife Sharyn Wilcox of New Port Richey, FL; daughter Linda Wilcox Zeiler of Jacksonville, FL; son Loran (Lonnie) Jr. and wife Laura Wilcox of Chandler, AZ; son Johann (John) and wife DeeDee Pierce Wilcox of Homosassa, FL; grandchildren: David Farren, Krissy Christopher, Michelle Chevalier, Heather Zeiler, Andrew Wilcox, Daniel Wilcox, Lt. Chadwick Wilcox, and Caitlin Wilcox; great-grandchildren: Aaron, Samantha, Keri, Connor, Jake, Ethan, Brody, and Avery. In Germany, she is survived by her cousins, Elke and Gunter Trapp.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Fred Zeiler.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Kristen Phillips Officiating.

Sign the guest book at

Erna Fink WilcoxAfter 93 years of adventure, Erna Fink Wilcox of Inglis, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 23, 2020.Erna was born on April 25, 1926, in Nurnberg, Germany to Johann Wolfgang and Karoline Webel Fink. Erna was their first and only child.Erna grew-up in a war-ravaged country, surrounded by suffering, destruction, and death. Her childhood home was bombed twice. It's a miracle that Erna and her parents survived.At the end of World War II, nineteen-year-old Erna graduated from secretarial school and began working as a secretary for the American Red Cross in Germany.Erna embarked on her first adventure when she boarded a plane to America, leaving her parents and all she knew behind.Erna landed in Monterey, California, where she met a handsome young sailor named Loran Albert Wilcox. It was love at first sight. Erna and Loran soon married, and together they raised four children.Erna loved being a Navy wife. During her husband's 27 years of service, Erna and her family lived in Monterey, California, New London, Connecticut, Norfolk, New Hampshire, Gainesville, Florida, Honolulu, Hawaii, Huntington Beach, California, San Diego, California, back to Hawaii, then Washington, New York, Japan, and Key West.After her husband retired from the Navy, Erna and her husband moved to Inglis, Florida. Erna earned her realtor's license and worked as a real estate manager for Island Realty.In retirement, Erna and her husband traveled across North America in a motorhome. They have visited every national park but one. With all of their travels, Erna said that her husband was her home.Erna was a fascinating woman with a tremendous sense of humor. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She played the mandolin. She liked to bowl and play bridge. She made jewelry and stained glass. She also enjoyed investing. She went to the library every day to read the Wall Street Journal and track her stocks.Erna stressed the importance of an education, and was proud to watch her four children, eight grandchildren, and oldest great grandson graduate from college.Erna lived a life that was full of love and adventure. Her passing leaves a big hole in the lives of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly.Survivors include her husband; son Robert and wife Sharyn Wilcox of New Port Richey, FL; daughter Linda Wilcox Zeiler of Jacksonville, FL; son Loran (Lonnie) Jr. and wife Laura Wilcox of Chandler, AZ; son Johann (John) and wife DeeDee Pierce Wilcox of Homosassa, FL; grandchildren: David Farren, Krissy Christopher, Michelle Chevalier, Heather Zeiler, Andrew Wilcox, Daniel Wilcox, Lt. Chadwick Wilcox, and Caitlin Wilcox; great-grandchildren: Aaron, Samantha, Keri, Connor, Jake, Ethan, Brody, and Avery. In Germany, she is survived by her cousins, Elke and Gunter Trapp.She is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Fred Zeiler.A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Kristen Phillips Officiating.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close