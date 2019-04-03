Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest P. "Pat" Hanlon. View Sign

Ernest P (Pat) Hanlon passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. Pat was born in River Rouge, MI January 30, 1929. He lived a full life for 90 years. He is survived by wife Barbara and son Pat. He was predeceased by daughter Maureen. Pat has 4 grandchildren: Kevin, Mike, Kayla and Erin as well as 9 great grandchildren. Pat and Barbara celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August of 2018.

Pat was retired from Chrysler Corporation where he served in many capacities for 32 years. He was a member of St Thomas parish in Homosassa FL. He was involved with the choir as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Pat was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a former member of Sugarmill Woods Country Club.

A mass and celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 6th at St Thomas parish in Homosassa at 10 am with a gathering to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute.

Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.

