Ernest Roy Lauer of Homosassa, Florida, 81, passed away after a brief illness on September 21, 2019, in Brooksville, Florida.

He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on February 9, 1938, and raised in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, where he resided for 35 years.

He was the co-owner/operator of Lauer Brothers Plumbing and Heating in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Ernie was a life member of the New Jersey State Firemen's Association and was the first ever cadet at Fire Company No. 2 in Point Pleasant when it was founded in 1955. He was just a year too young to be an official charter member, but was very involved in the station's founding. He became Chief of the department in 1971.

He was an avid outdoorsman and purchased the family's vacation home on the Eastern Shore of Virginia before eventually moving there in 1980.

After retiring to Florida in 1990, Ernie worked as a park ranger at Homosassa Springs State Wildlife Park. He owned several antique cars, most recently a Model T and a Model A. He was a member of the Citrus A's Model A Ford Car Club, Ye Olde Model A Club, and the Traveling A's Club. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife, family, and many friends.

Ernie was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol A. Lauer; parents, George A. and Julia (Stedtler) Lauer; brother, George (Moe) Lauer; and a son David Lauer.

He is survived by his children, Ernest C. Lauer (and Lori Middleton)of Parksley, Virginia; Tamara B. Pruitt (and Gil) of Onancock, Virginia; John W. Lauer (and Linda Hurley) of Onancock, Virginia; Frederick A. "Fritz" Lauer (and Susan) of Parksley, Virginia; and Jody L. Lauer (and Stephanie) of Kennebunk, Maine.

He was very proud of his grandchildren, Jason, Hope, Kristen, Hartley, Severn, Chance, and Hannah, and his great-grandchildren, Camden, Lucas, and Tatem.

A memorial service will be held at The Onancock Baptist Church, 1 Crockett Ave., Onancock, Virginia on Saturday, October 5th at 2pm .

