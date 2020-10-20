Esmeria Palmer also known as "Essie", "Ms. Palmer" and affectionately known as "Mama". Essie was the beloved wife of Bertram "Bert" Palmer for 59 years and their union produced Jenifer, Everard, Carolyn and Michelle.

Essie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Nikita, Shayne, Steffi, Shauna, Kadeem, Ashley, Matthew and Jared and also her loving great-grandchildren Alanie, Carter and Nikolai.

Mama migrated from Jamaica and settled in Connecticut before retiring to Homosassa, Florida where she achieved her dream of living in the home she built, a lifelong dream.

Mama was grateful to have lived to attend her granddaughter's wedding in 2019. Many graduations, birthday celebrations and the unforgettable time at Disney are ours to reminisce and have conversations at the dinner table. A life well lived!

She will always be remembered for her cooking, especially her famous roti with curried shrimp which her grandchildren loved so much, "only Mama can make it so good". Her warm smile is her signature greeting and you may get tired of listening to her bragging about her grands and great grands. Mama will be missed by her sister Verna "Jean" Bowla and her family and her step sons Brenton and his family and Anthony also known as "Junior".

She will be fondly missed by her sons in law Paul and Jessly and many nieces, nephews, cousin, relatives and many dear friends. Essie and her family created unforgettable memories and we have the photos to prove it!

Esmeria was predeceased by her brothers John and Winston.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Fero Memorial Chapel, 5891 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL, at 11:00am followed by interment at Fero Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352/563-1394.

Thank you for the memories!

Mama we will always love you!

