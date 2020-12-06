Esta J. Leturno, 97, of Homosassa, Fl., our dear sweet mother, left us to join Daddy in Heaven on Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her daughter Sharon and the good people of Vitas Healthcare Hospice. We have lost both the patriarch and matriarch of our family.
Mom was born July 25, 1923 to Elwood and Lula (Glover) Roe in Elliottstown, Illinois, one of nine children. Mom was such a strong willed woman and made a wonderful home on our farm in the early years.
Mom and Dad moved to Florida in 1977 and they had a wonderful retirement. Dad left us in September of 2011 and now our wonderful Mom has gone to join him.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband of nearly 66 years, Eldred Leturno, Esta was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
To mourn and remember are children Sharon Hoffman, Homosassa, FL; Larry Leturno (Deb), Homosassa, FL; Bob Leturno (Gail), Effingham, IL; brothers Cecil Poe, Effingham, IL; Harold "Bud" Poe, Buffalo, NY and Ron Poe (Thelma), Paso Robles, CA; six grandchildren: Thomas Welch (Kristina), Clarksville, TN; Scott Welch (Jennifer), Spokane Valley, WA; Marcus Leturno (Margie), Homosassa, FL; Travis Leturno (Katrina), Homosassa, FL; Jay Leturno, Texas and Bridgette Leturno, Effingham, IL: 18 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and burial in Effingham, Illinois are pending under the direction of Bauer Funeral Home, Effingham, Illinois. Local arrangements entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com