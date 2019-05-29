Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Esther Herbst


Esther Herbst Obituary
Esther Marie Dehoff Herbst, 90, of Lecanto, Florida, passed away on 23 May 2019.
She was born 30 November 1928 in York, PA to the late Esther Ellen Hildebrand Dehoff and Allen Walter Dehoff.
She was the wife of the late Charles Alfred Herbst. They were married for 66 years.
Esther is survived by her sisters: Donna Daugherty, Arlita Sharp, Joyce Zinn, and Brother William Dehoff, of York County, PA.
Her two daughters: Brenda J. (John) Dalton and Barbara A. Servais of Lecanto, Florida and 4 grand children, Shawn W. Dalton, Jennifer D. (Phillip) Miller, Christopher J. Douglass, Genivieve J. (Todd) Persen and 4 great grandchildren: Caleb Dalton Lee, Dalton Knox Rogers, Adelle & Collette Douglass.
She will be interred next to her husband at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 29, 2019
