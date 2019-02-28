Esther L. Alexander, 88, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Esther was born on March 23, 1930 and came to Citrus County 20 years ago from Keuka Park, NY. Prior to retirement she worked as a waitress and attended the Family Fellowship Church in Beverly Hills, FL. During the spring time and at holidays, Esther sang with a group that would perform at nursing homes. When she lived in New York, she would visit nursing homes in Penn Yan for 25 years providing hair care to the residents. She loved shopping, was a great Mom and enjoyed being with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, William Lee Alexander; children: Kenneth Walters and wife Denise, of Bath, NY, Jeffrey Walters and wife Nancy, of Bath, NY, Karen Russell and husband Paul of Beverly Hills, FL, Linda Soles and husband Thomas of Hernando, FL, Suzanne Lebans and husband Mark of Queens Creek, AZ, Rick Alexander and wife Carol Toutant of Pepper Pike, OH, Barry Alexander of Penn Yan, N.Y., and Keith Alexander and wife Lynn of Atlanta, GA; 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy Soles in 2008, her brother Ernest, and sisters: Erma, Emma, Georgia, Reva and Wilma.

A Celebration of Esther's Life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM from The Path Ministries, Family Fellowship Church in Beverly Hills, with Stewart Jamison, officiating. Esther will be laid to rest at a later date at the Oak Knoll Cemetery in Keuka Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Path of Citrus County, 27 S. Melbourne Street, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Cremation care arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary