|
|
Esther Stillwagon of Belle Isle, Florida, a former resident of Homosassa, Florida passed on Friday, October 11, 2019. Esther was 52 days from her 100th birthday.
Esther was born December 2, 1919 to her parents the late Freeman Green and Alverda Green of the Connellsville PA area. She moved with her husband Ralph and her children to the Homosassa FL area in 1949.
Esther was predeceased by her husband Ralph and her daughter Mary Martin. Esther is survived by daughter Barbara Moffett of Belle Isle, Florida and sons Robert Stillwagon (Hallie) of Spartanburg, SC and Donald Stillwagon (Rosie) of Murphy, NC. Also surviving are grandchildren Daniel Stillwagon, Andrew Stillwagon, Dwayne Martin, Tracy Worley, and Michelle Knight. Esther also has 13 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Share The Care-Adult Daycare-Conway for their excellent care for over 8 years. Esther made a number of new friends during her time there and enjoyed Bingo, Scrabble, Dominos and her favorite word find puzzles.
A family burial service will be held at Stage Stand Cemetery Homosassa Springs, FL on October 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation in Esther's memory may be made to Share The Care. See www.helpforcaregivers.org where a donation can be made. Arrangements entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019